Chicago Equity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 345.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CORT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

