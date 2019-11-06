Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 789.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $240.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.09. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $268.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.00.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

