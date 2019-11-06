Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Posts Earnings Results

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Chiasma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 200,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,782. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $229.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.19. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

In other news, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roni Mamluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,268 shares of company stock valued at $96,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chiasma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

