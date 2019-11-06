CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Announces Earnings Results

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 306.81% and a negative return on equity of 193.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CHFS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 659,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.24.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.