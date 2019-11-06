Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of CHK opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.45.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 8,008,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 132,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,722,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 113,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,404,290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,845,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,449,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 526,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

