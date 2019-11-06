Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 36915815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 705,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 421,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.