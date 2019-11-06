ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $512,464.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Binance and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041131 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00065317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087641 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,362.39 or 0.99986349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000438 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Huobi, EXX, LBank, BigONE, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

