Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Down 7.1%

Chase Packaging Corp (OTCMKTS:CPKA)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 37,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA)

Chase Packaging Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it manufactured woven paper mesh for industrial applications; and polypropylene mesh fabric bags for agricultural use, as well as distributed agricultural packaging manufactured by other companies. The company intends to secure a merger partner wishing to go public or acquire private companies to create investment value.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.