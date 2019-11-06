Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 2,376,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 131,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

