Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Century Casinos worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Century Casinos had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Research analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Allen Wright sold 5,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinah Corbaci sold 14,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $182,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.