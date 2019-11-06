Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $3,954,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $124.87. 35,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,648. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura decreased their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

