CBS (NYSE:CBS) Price Target Cut to $61.00

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut CBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.
CBS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,117. CBS has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CBS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,931 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CBS by 5,978.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,549 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 607,390 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CBS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.