CBS (NYSE:CBS) Price Target Cut to $61.00

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut CBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price target on CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CBS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

CBS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,117. CBS has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBS will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CBS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,931 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CBS by 5,978.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,549 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,816,000 after purchasing an additional 607,390 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in CBS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

