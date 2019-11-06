Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,880,000 after purchasing an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.67. 122,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,105,234. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.