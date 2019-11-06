Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $611,907.24 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.28. 2,398,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.58.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

