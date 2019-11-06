Cascades Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cascades in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

TSE CAS opened at C$13.28 on Wednesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.90.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total value of C$372,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,272,096.63. Also, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall sold 41,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.81, for a total transaction of C$488,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,458,534.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,499.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

