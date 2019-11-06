Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,950 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Cars.com worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after buying an additional 213,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after buying an additional 259,399 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,584,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after buying an additional 209,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,053,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $105,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern acquired 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,448 shares of company stock valued at $247,234 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.