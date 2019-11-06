Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CRZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $677.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $256.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.67 million. Analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 23.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 83.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 252,890 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,193,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1,154.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 532,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 490,026 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

