Carlson Capital Management Has $3.05 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Shayne & CO. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,727 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 76,637 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 153,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $144.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $1,096.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,804 shares of company stock valued at $46,913,594. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.