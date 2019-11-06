Caretrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caretrust REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Caretrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

