Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Career Education also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.32-1.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 906,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Career Education alerts:

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CECO. TheStreet lowered Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Career Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti decreased their price target on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $751,866.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,456.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442 in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.