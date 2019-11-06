Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. Career Education also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.32-1.34 EPS.
NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 906,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Career Education has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $751,866.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,456.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,249.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442 in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Career Education
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.