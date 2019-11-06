Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Receives $52.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $478,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 36.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

