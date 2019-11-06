Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.90 Per Share

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Card Factory’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CARD opened at GBX 174 ($2.27) on Wednesday. Card Factory has a 52-week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $588.83 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 167 ($2.18).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

