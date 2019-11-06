Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CARB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Carbonite alerts:

CARB stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. Carbonite has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Carbonite by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 9,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Carbonite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Carbonite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carbonite by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carbonite by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the period.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.