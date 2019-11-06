Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CSTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $298.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.92. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

In other Capstar Financial news, insider Timothy Kyle Schools acquired 32,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $499,992.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,446 shares in the company, valued at $499,992.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 68,813 shares of company stock worth $1,012,859. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

