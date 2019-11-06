CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 23,000 Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

SNDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.