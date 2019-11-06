Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 107.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million.

Shares of CPTA opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.18. Capitala Finance has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

