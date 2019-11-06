Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of CAL traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 26.25 ($0.34). The company had a trading volume of 211,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

