Capita (LON:CPI) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Deutsche Bank

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

CPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capita to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded shares of Capita to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.71 ($2.05).

CPI stock opened at GBX 157.15 ($2.05) on Monday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 179 ($2.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.79.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

