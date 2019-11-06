Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.84. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRK. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

NYSE:MRK opened at $82.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

