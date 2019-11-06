Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,073. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $326,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,306,788. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

