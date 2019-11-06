CannabisCoin (CANN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $668,248.00 and $6.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.