California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CWT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.