California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

CRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of California Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE CRC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 3,278,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,882. California Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other California Resources news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian bought 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,404.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens bought 5,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 272.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1,590.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

