California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,997 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $46,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 15,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.65.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

