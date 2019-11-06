California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,690 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $53,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

