California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,116 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $60,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after acquiring an additional 157,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,017 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. Liberty Property Trust has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

