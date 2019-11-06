California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 371,670 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 371,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $50,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,333,000 after buying an additional 261,286 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.