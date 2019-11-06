Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 3,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.19.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.