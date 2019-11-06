Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 3,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.19.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

