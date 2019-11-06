Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,911. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

