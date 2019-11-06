Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 761,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 236,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $199,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 52,114 shares of company stock worth $597,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 396,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,217. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CZR. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

