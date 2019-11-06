CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.00 million.

CAE stock opened at C$33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.78. CAE has a 1-year low of C$23.56 and a 1-year high of C$36.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

