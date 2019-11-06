Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caci International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.70.

NYSE CACI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,309. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Caci International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 5.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $108,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,288.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.17, for a total transaction of $97,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,066.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

