BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 83.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to ~$2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,530. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director John A. Fees sold 60,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $3,429,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $54,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,561.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,599,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

