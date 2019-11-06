Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total transaction of $10,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,324.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,132.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,676 shares of company stock worth $20,135,128 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BURL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.28. 50,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.39.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

