Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of Bunge worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bunge by 10.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,472,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,515,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,925,000 after acquiring an additional 746,791 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 3,786,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the second quarter worth $117,628,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,933,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,492,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,597. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bunge Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Ltd will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at $205,481,471.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

