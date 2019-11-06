Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.34, 68,198 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,284,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource to $24.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $87,425.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO M Chad Crow sold 87,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,757,522.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

