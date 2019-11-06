Buckle Inc Same Store Sales Increase by 3% in October (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales increased by 3% in the month of October. Buckle’s stock climbed by 6.1% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Buckle news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKE opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 127.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

