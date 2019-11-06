Brokers Set Expectations for Itron, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Itron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Itron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Itron by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $2,467,001.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,667 shares of company stock worth $5,585,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

