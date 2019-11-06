Brokers Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGO. GMP Securities cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC set a $9.80 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

EGO stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.90. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 22.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

