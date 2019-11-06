Brokers Set Expectations for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $474,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

